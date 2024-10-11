Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,107,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,693 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,314,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 985,101 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,451,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,474,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 2.41. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

