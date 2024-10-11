Diversified Trust Co Buys New Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,491,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $369.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $375.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.