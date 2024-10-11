Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 15,008 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,008 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 428.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 175,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 142,495 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $38.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $62,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,584. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $2,023,552.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $62,329.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,584. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,396. 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

