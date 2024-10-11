Diversified Trust Co Decreases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,101 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,208.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WEC opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $97.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

