Diversified Trust Co Has $350,000 Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 535,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 459,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $24,098,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,149,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,283,000.

Shares of SMLF stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

