Diversified Trust Co Has $433,000 Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $691,898.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,898.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,375.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MWA. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

View Our Latest Report on MWA

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MWA stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

