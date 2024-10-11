Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,084 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MARA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $1,629,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,212 shares of company stock valued at $726,178. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

