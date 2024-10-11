DLK Investment Management LLC Buys 214 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052,934. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

