DLK Investment Management LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DLK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.3% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,675 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $890.69. 539,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $881.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $825.57. The firm has a market cap of $394.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $540.23 and a 1 year high of $923.83.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,041.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,041.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,674 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,324. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.74.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

