DNB Markets Lowers Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Sell

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 1.3 %

SBLK stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 171,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 68,999 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 404,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.