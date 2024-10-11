Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

DBM opened at C$8.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$781.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.53. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$8.98.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.90 million. Research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

