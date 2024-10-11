Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €47.40 ($52.09) and last traded at €47.75 ($52.47). 4,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.70 ($53.52).

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €45.91 and a 200 day moving average of €48.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.31.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

