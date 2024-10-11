Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $113.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.79 and a 52 week high of $118.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.