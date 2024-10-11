Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Duluth has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.
Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $141.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
