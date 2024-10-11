Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Duluth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Duluth has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $141.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duluth

About Duluth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Duluth by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

