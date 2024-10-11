DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $20.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

DXC stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,874.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,652.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.