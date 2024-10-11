Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 551 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002,450 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,487,000 after purchasing an additional 205,185 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,644 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,458,000 after purchasing an additional 186,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $238.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

