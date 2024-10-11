Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 62 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $428.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.29 and a twelve month high of $433.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $773,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,172 shares of company stock worth $136,562,182 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

