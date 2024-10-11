Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,719,000 after buying an additional 1,090,518 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $88,073,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $84,108,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $52,022,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1,577.0% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 441,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 415,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $102.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.18. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.