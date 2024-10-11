Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,468,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,093,000 after buying an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,633,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,866,000 after buying an additional 69,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after buying an additional 1,203,281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $197.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $202.15. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

