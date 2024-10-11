Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $62,652,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,616 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 163.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,243,000 after acquiring an additional 712,064 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

