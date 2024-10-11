Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 436.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 103.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $195.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.60 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

