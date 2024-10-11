Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $918,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $35,493,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 94,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS opened at $211.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.85 and a 12 month high of $215.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

