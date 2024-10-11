Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

PH stock opened at $631.47 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $639.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $591.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.75.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.86.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

