Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 133 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSE GEV opened at $264.62 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $269.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.95.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.63.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

