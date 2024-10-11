Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

QQQM stock opened at $202.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

