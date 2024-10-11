Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.