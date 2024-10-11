Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $669,179.56, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 13.07%.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.