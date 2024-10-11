E.On (FRA:EOAN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.64 ($13.89) and traded as high as €12.96 ($14.24). E.On shares last traded at €12.68 ($13.93), with a volume of 5,352,983 shares.
E.On Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of €12.87 and a 200-day moving average of €12.64.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
