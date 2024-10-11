EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Lowered to $193.00 at Barclays

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $198.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EastGroup Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $192.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

