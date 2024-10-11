Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 53.4% in September

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the September 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
EVM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 67,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,203. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $9.81.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.