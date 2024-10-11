Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 53.4% in September

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the September 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

EVM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 67,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,203. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $9.81.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

