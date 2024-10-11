eCash (XEC) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $660.02 million and $7.04 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,180.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.43 or 0.00528650 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00030350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00073768 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,768,901,548,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,768,895,298,090 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

