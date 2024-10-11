Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 446638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $578,074.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,852.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $202,612.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,538 shares in the company, valued at $411,280.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $578,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,852.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,316. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $8,567,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,078,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,181 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.