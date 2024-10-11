Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, an increase of 196.0% from the September 15th total of 82,500 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 747,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Edible Garden Price Performance

NASDAQ EDBL traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Edible Garden has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 77.36% and a negative return on equity of 52,263.51%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

