Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Price Hits $2,496.01 on Top Exchanges

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a market cap of $559.35 million and approximately $12,480.03 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for about $2,496.01 or 0.04007911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 224,099 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 224,099.32859905. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,496.00668133 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

