Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,864. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

