El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the September 15th total of 330,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.09. 218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $8.66.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

