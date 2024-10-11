El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the September 15th total of 330,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.09. 218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $8.66.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
