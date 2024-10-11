Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Increased to $622.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $611.00 to $622.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $605.07.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $497.78. The stock had a trading volume of 77,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,560. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $435.99 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Elevance Health by 119.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,294,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 83,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

