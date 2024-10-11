ELIS Price Reaches $0.12 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. ELIS has a total market cap of $23.86 million and $52,222.42 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,089.96 or 0.99910680 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11717787 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,525.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.