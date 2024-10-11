ELIS (XLS) Reaches One Day Volume of $35,719.57

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $35,719.57 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008299 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014495 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,975.19 or 0.99976878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11930107 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $52,225.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.