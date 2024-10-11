Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 2698297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.56%.

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

