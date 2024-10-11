Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enova International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of ENVA opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $88.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,898,033.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $1,946,115.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,225.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,898,033.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,725 shares of company stock worth $4,690,053. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Enova International by 27.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 83.8% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

