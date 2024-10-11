Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1837 per share on Monday, November 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 13.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Epiroc AB will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.