ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESAB. Oppenheimer began coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ESAB by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,424,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,316,000 after acquiring an additional 653,377 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,811,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESAB by 2,277.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 89,826 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $8,277,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the first quarter worth about $6,174,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB opened at $103.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ESAB has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

