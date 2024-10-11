Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $32.00 at Scotiabank

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EPRT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,669. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at $14,421,637.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,079 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 187,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after acquiring an additional 264,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,966,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 169,222 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.