Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.79 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $78.98 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.69 or 0.00029640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,047.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.32 or 0.00520780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00104146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.15 or 0.00241335 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00029898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00072410 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,098,290 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

