Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Euro Tech Stock Down 5.1 %

CLWT stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.57. 898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,199. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

