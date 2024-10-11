Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Trading Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.62. 28,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 655,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Euronav Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38.

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $233.66 million during the quarter. Euronav had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 112.38%. Analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

