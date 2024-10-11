Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 2.15.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,570.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 588,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,367.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,281. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Everi by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Everi by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Everi by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

