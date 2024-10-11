Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,575.44 ($46.79) and traded as high as GBX 3,890 ($50.91). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,863 ($50.56), with a volume of 1,435,400 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, August 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($55.75) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,502.50 ($45.84).
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
