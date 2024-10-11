Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $169.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

